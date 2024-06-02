The Gruesome Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen Death You Likely Never Noticed

"Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen" continued the franchise's intense and chaotic Autobot and Decepticon action with the film not holding back when it came to explosions and massive set pieces. However, director Michael Bay managed to sneak something in that seemingly wasn't noticed until well after the 2009 blockbuster's release: an on-screen decapitation of a human character that certainly pushes its PG-13 rating.

"Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen," the second installment of the franchise, follows Sam Witwicky (Shia LaBeouf) and Mikaela Barnes (Megan Fox) as the duo is thrown into more chaos as an ancient Decepticon named the Fallen (Tony Todd) makes it his personal mission to destroy Earth and all of life in the universe. The Fallen works alongside Megatron (Hugo Weaving) and Starscream (Charlie Adler) as they search for Sam. Eventually, the Fallen comes into conflict with Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen), his Autobot allies, and the U.S. military. However, towards the end of the film, one of the soldiers is decapitated by a spear from the villain in a blink-and-you'll-miss moment amidst destruction on Earth.

In response to a fight sequence from "Revenge of the Fallen" being posted on X (formerly Twitter), @kylecorbett29 shared, "Fun fact: ROTF features an onscreen HUMAN decapitation," with a picture of the gruesome moment. The image shows soldiers being knocked back as the Fallen attacks, with one of their heads flying off his body, blood spurts and all. It's safe to assume the film might not have qualified for its PG-13 rating if someone noticed the quick, gnarly death.