Transformers Producer Calls Out The Single Factor For Revenge Of The Fallen's Downfall

"Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen" was dead on arrival because of one defining factor.

Paramount Pictures found itself sitting atop a goldmine in 2007 when Michael Bay debuted "Transformers," a live-action epic based on the iconic Hasbro property. A crowd pleaser that was awarded an A CinemaScore, the picture grossed over $700 million worldwide theatrically, emerging as a valuable hit for the studio. Naturally, work began on a sequel, with Bay at the helm once again.

Calling "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen" a critical misfire is an understatement, as it's widely considered one of the most disappointing projects from the 2000s. In his one-star review of the picture, veteran film critic Roger Ebert suggested prospective viewers "go into the kitchen, cue up a male choir singing the music of hell, and get a kid to start banging pots and pans together" instead of buying a ticket. That's a harsh review, but one that even the film's producers might find fair. In a chat with Empire Magazine (via Readly), producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura blamed the 2007-2008 Writers Guild of America strike for the project's shortcomings, namely its widely criticized story and dialogues. "That really screwed us up," di Bonaventura said. "The problem is you don't get to evolve your script [...] Paramount didn't have a lot of other assets at that time, so the decision was to plough forward."

In short, the production of "Revenge of the Fallen" was troubled as Bay didn't have a concrete script in place for his $200 million blockbuster, which forced the action maverick to stretch himself thin.