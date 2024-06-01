AI Creates Dragon Ball Characters Based On Countries - The Results Are Amazing

Goku and his friends have battled many powerful adversaries across the various iterations of the "Dragon Ball" franchise. However, there's a different kind of tournament we'd now like to see within the franchise. Namely, every country on Earth should get its own Super Saiyan champion to compete in one brawl after the next. And Instagrammer @the_ai_dream used artificial intelligence to show what these fighters based on each country would look like.

Some may say "Dragon Ball" tournament storylines need to end, but a battle royale of worldwide supremacy would be interesting, to say the least. Many of the designs take influence from things people typically associate each country with. For example, the United Kingdom's fighter looks like a Knight of the Round Table, while Egypt pretty much has Anubis on its side. The American Super Saiyan is pretty funny, as he's dressed like the American flag, which is par for the course for such characters in anime (see: Bandit Keith in "Yu-Gi-Oh!").

They all seem exceptionally powerful, so it's anyone's guess which Super Saiyan would emerge victorious in a free-for-all. To be honest, that answer likely comes down to which one is quickest in acquiring all of the Dragon Balls.