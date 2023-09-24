Dragon Ball's Best Super Saiyan Transformation Is Unsanctioned & Totally Unhinged

Before the "Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods" movie picked up the "Dragon Ball" series 17 years after the conclusion of "Dragon Ball Z," fan content was widespread and popular online among a certain subset of the franchise's fanbase. In fact, fans didn't stop sharing their own original creations even after "Dragon Ball Super" overtook "Dragon Ball GT" as the hit anime and manga series' canonical continuation. One particular short film animator Agent Mystery Meat released to YouTube in 2022 features a new Super Saiyan form that, while far from official, is well worth the attention of "Dragon Ball" fans.

The short is titled "Legend – A Dragon Ball Tale," and, as specified in its opening credits, is not tethered to "Dragon Ball "canon but an original story inspired by its world and characters. Leading up to its climax, Goku becomes enraged after seeing his future wife Chi-Chi injured and transforms in a unique manner that emphasizes his simian features. First, a dark, energetic pattern appears on his chest and lower neck before his forearms sprout extraneous body hair. He then breathes fire that warps back to envelop his head, becoming glowing hair and shrouding his face in darkness. Japanese text on-screen reads "天風の救済者," translated into English via subtitles as "the savior from heaven."

Unlike canonical Super Saiyan transformations, which typically just change Goku's hair color and enhance his natural abilities, this form revamps his fighting style completely.