Dragon Ball's Most Popular Story Needs To Die

The "Dragon Ball" franchise is not exactly known for the brevity of its storytelling. In a series where a single move like Goku's Spirit Bomb being charged up can take several episodes — and where you'll find superfluous side stories like Piccolo (Takeshi Aono/Christopher Sabat) getting his driver's license – it's fair to say that pacing in the anime adaptation of Akira Toriyama's long-running manga hasn't always pleased fans.

Still, the story arc in "Dragon Ball" that gets repeated the most is actually one that many fans have come to love ... though it's not exactly clear why.

Yes, we're talking about fighting tournaments. They show up time and time again throughout the three canon anime series of the franchise, and the truth is, they bring the ongoing story to a dead halt pretty much every time. Suddenly, the show is no longer about defeating cosmic threats like Frieza (Ryusei Nakao/Linda Young) or Majin Buu (Kozo Shioya/Scott McNeil) but instead, becomes a set of matches that can go on for as long as 35 episodes, with the build-up to the fights ballooning a single saga to an eye-watering 55 episodes. In fact, by the time Cell (Norio Wakamoto/Dameon Clarke) came along with his Cell Games, tournaments were even becoming a part of defeating the show's greatest villains, and they've only grown to bog the "Dragon Ball" franchise down further since.

This is why tournament arcs in anime, and especially this particular franchise, need to be wiped out faster than Yamcha (Toru Furuya/Sabat) in a high-stakes battle.