Dragon Ball's Goku Looks Horrifying In Real Life & This DBZ Fanart Proves It

If this is what a real-life Goku would appear, then we'd hate to see how someone like Freiza or Cell (especially his Imperfect form) would look like in real life. The depiction, which boasts a pair of freakishly large eyes, no eyebrows, and an unnerving wide grin that would almost put Joker's sick and twisted smile to shame, had fans scurrying away from the Instagram post, but not before leaving some hilarious comments.

"Why would you use your power for such evil...." one fan bravely questioned. "This is a nightmare," another commented. "That is why don't translate 2D to 3D," one declared. Wise words, wise words. Isaiasarts' 3D depiction of anime's greatest hero also led to a hysterical flood of endless GIFs, from Kratos throwing out his computer Ron Swanson style to Agent J (Will Smith) having to pull out his neuralyzer.

Hopefully, real-life Goku remains on Instagram and stays far away from "Dragon Ball" canon. In the meantime, for any fan who wants to learn just which character could put up a good fight against the greatest Saiyan, be sure to read five anime characters who could actually beat Goku with ease.