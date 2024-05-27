Dragon Ball's Goku Looks Horrifying In Real Life & This DBZ Fanart Proves It
There are a lot of questionable things about Son Goku that "Dragon Ball" fans have to accept. He's a terrible father, for one. And despite being one of the strongest warriors the universe has ever seen, he doesn't exactly enter battle with the greatest tactical mind. However, one thing everyone can agree on is that Goku always looks like a bona fide hero, the ultimate hero, even. At least, he does in the realm of animation. But what if the iconic character existed in real life? Well, according to digital artist isaiasarts on Instagram, the Saiyan hero would look absolutely terrifying if we saw him in the real world.
The artist's rendition, which they posted as a short clip so fans can view the process in its entirety, sees them gradually covering up a young Goku's animated face with actual skin, human eyes, real-life hair, etc. The live-action result hilariously stunned fans and left them shivering with fear.
Real-life Goku is not real, he can't hurt you
If this is what a real-life Goku would appear, then we'd hate to see how someone like Freiza or Cell (especially his Imperfect form) would look like in real life. The depiction, which boasts a pair of freakishly large eyes, no eyebrows, and an unnerving wide grin that would almost put Joker's sick and twisted smile to shame, had fans scurrying away from the Instagram post, but not before leaving some hilarious comments.
"Why would you use your power for such evil...." one fan bravely questioned. "This is a nightmare," another commented. "That is why don't translate 2D to 3D," one declared. Wise words, wise words. Isaiasarts' 3D depiction of anime's greatest hero also led to a hysterical flood of endless GIFs, from Kratos throwing out his computer Ron Swanson style to Agent J (Will Smith) having to pull out his neuralyzer.
Hopefully, real-life Goku remains on Instagram and stays far away from "Dragon Ball" canon. In the meantime, for any fan who wants to learn just which character could put up a good fight against the greatest Saiyan, be sure to read five anime characters who could actually beat Goku with ease.