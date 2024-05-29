HBO Had To Ban Girls' Most Explicit Sex Scene - Or Lose Their TV License

Once it premiered in 2012, the HBO series "Girls" — created and led by Lena Dunham — was a constant lightning rod for controversy, and according to an oral history of the show, sometimes the call was coming from inside the proverbial house.

In an oral history of the series in The Hollywood Reporter (which appeared in the print edition), producer Judd Apatow and showrunner (and star) Lena Dunham discussed one scene that was so sexually explicit, HBO could possibly lose its license to air television shows. "From the beginning, we were aware that what we were doing was sexually provocative, and that's what made it interesting and new and fun," Apatow told the outlet. "Lena wanted to reveal something that is normally hidden — so often you're not talking about a giant part of most people's lives because people don't want to portray it on film — and that opened up tons of stories that you're usually not able to tell." Apparently, one scene had what Apatow referred to as a "conclusion shot," and Dunham confirms that, yes, it's exactly what you're imagining. (Specifically, Dunham says "it was actually c*m arcing through a shot.")

So what exactly happened? According to Apatow and Dunham, HBO came back with a note — namely, that they didn't know if they could air this scene. "And HBO said, 'If this is in the show, we could lose our license,'" Apatow recalled. "We were like, 'Oh my God, we've actually found the line at HBO.'"