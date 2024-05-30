A McDonald's Commercial Is Leaving Marvel Fans Confused (For A Good Reason)

Promotional tie-ins are commonplace for big blockbusters; however, these often come around the time a movie gets released. As such, it's understandable Marvel fans were confused upon seeing a new McDonald's Happy Meal commercial where a kid is ecstatic to receive a Captain America (Anthony Mackie) toy. He happily spouts off fun facts about the character to anyone who will listen. It's extremely cute but also a bit odd considering this ad is running now when "Captain America: Brave New World" won't come out until February 14, 2025.

Of course, this is due to the fact that "Captain America 4" was supposed to come out in May 2024. The 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike delayed filming for numerous projects, and there were rumors the new Marvel film required extensive reshoots after a disastrous test screening. It appears McDonald's has released the toys anyway, which seems a bit odd, but this could simply be due to contracts.

The promotion has left many fans confused on one Reddit thread, but u/deviousmajik has offered a reasonable explanation: "It was supposed to be out this year and the tie-in deals were already in place when it got moved," they wrote. "Same thing happened to The Marvels last year when tie-ins came out six months before the movie, which got pushed back from summer to the holidays." With contracts in place, McDonald's may already have different toys lined up for February 2025, meaning "Captain America: Brave New World" gets some incredibly advanced promotion for the time being.