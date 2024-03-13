Venom 3 Is Now Called 'The Last Dance' - But What Could That Mean?
On March 12, Variety announced the title of the third film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe's "Venom" series: "Venom: The Last Dance." But while the subtitle of the previous installment, "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," was easily decipherable, Carnage (Woody Harrelson) being that film's primary villain, the meaning of "The Last Dance" isn't so cut-and-dried.
Tom Hardy, who plays Eddie Brock, previously teased the end of his Venom with the descriptor in a post on Instagram in which he also expressed his appreciation for the numerous people who have made these movies possible, an act that makes it seem as though he knew about the subtitle before everyone else and that this will be his last turn as the symbiote.
It's also worth noting that Hardy only signed up for three "Venom" movies, so unless he's agreed to more, this is indeed the end of the ride. However, just because it could be the end for Eddie doesn't mean it's the end for Venom. Eddie could die or retire in "The Last Dance," but the symbiote could attach itself to someone else for more adventures in the SSU.
Does 'The Last Dance' suggest that the symbiote is moving to the MCU?
"Venom: The Last Dance" is certainly a more creative title than something like "V3nom," albeit a bit esoteric. Some Redditors have even poked fun at it, suggesting this means that the film will feature a cameo from Michael Jordan since there's a documentary miniseries about Jordan and the Chicago Bulls called "The Last Dance." All jokes aside, it's possible that the creatives behind the "Venom" threequel just wanted some campy fun, but there's always a chance it could hint toward greater machinations.
The "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home" post-credits scenes respectively see Eddie get transported into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and then sent back to his own universe. It would be weird for that tease not to pay off. What if "The Last Dance" isn't hinting at Eddie's demise but instead teasing the end of his time in the SSU? The "Venom" threequel could be Eddie's "last dance" in the SSU before he's permanently placed in the MCU, where he could have a role in "Spider-Man 4."
A BTS "Venom 3" photo with Tom Hardy even confirms a "Spider-Man" connection, with the actor seen wearing the same clothes as in the "No Way Home" post-credits scene. "The Last Dance" could pick up shortly after those events, and with the Multiverse still fresh in Eddie's mind, perhaps he'll find a viable way to return to that other reality. Then again, this is all speculation. There could be any reason why it's called "The Last Dance." Who knows? Maybe it's a surprise remake of 2001's "Save the Last Dance."