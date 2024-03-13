Venom 3 Is Now Called 'The Last Dance' - But What Could That Mean?

On March 12, Variety announced the title of the third film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe's "Venom" series: "Venom: The Last Dance." But while the subtitle of the previous installment, "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," was easily decipherable, Carnage (Woody Harrelson) being that film's primary villain, the meaning of "The Last Dance" isn't so cut-and-dried.

Tom Hardy, who plays Eddie Brock, previously teased the end of his Venom with the descriptor in a post on Instagram in which he also expressed his appreciation for the numerous people who have made these movies possible, an act that makes it seem as though he knew about the subtitle before everyone else and that this will be his last turn as the symbiote.

It's also worth noting that Hardy only signed up for three "Venom" movies, so unless he's agreed to more, this is indeed the end of the ride. However, just because it could be the end for Eddie doesn't mean it's the end for Venom. Eddie could die or retire in "The Last Dance," but the symbiote could attach itself to someone else for more adventures in the SSU.