Is Norman Reedus Aunt May In Venom 3? A Wild Marvel Casting Report, Explained

Long before the recent box office bomb "Madame Web" and the cinematic laughing stock that is "Morbius" arrived as part of Sony's Spider-Man Universe — a separate entity from the Marvel Cinematic Universe — there was "Venom" and its sequel, "Venom: Let There Be Carnage." The 2018 and 2021 features are far from critical favorites, but they each performed decent enough at the box office to allow the SSU to grow beyond Eddie Brock and his symbiote friend, Venom, both played by Tom Hardy. Additionally, they've done well enough to pave the way for a third "Venom" cinematic adventure, reportedly featuring "The Walking Dead" favorite Norman Reedus as ... Aunt May?

As the "Venom 3" cast stands at the time of publication, Reedus is not officially set to appear in the film, much less as Peter Parker's loving aunt. So, where did this online rumor spawn from? In a post by @HollywoodHandle on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Google search engine accidentally listed Reedus as May under the "Venom 3" cast. It appears that this hilarious speculation-spawning error has since been rectified, as looking up the "Venom 3" cast on Google no longer brings up the actor's name.

So, with this odd rumor debunked, who can Marvel fans actually expect to see in "Venom 3"?