Walton Goggins Is X-Men '97's Morph In Marvel Fanart You Can't Unsee

Marvel's "X-Men" reboot movie is closer than fans may think, and the new iteration of the film franchise presents an opportunity to play with mutants who got sidelined in 20th Century Fox's series. Wolverine has had plenty of time to shine, even getting a co-headlining credit in the forthcoming "Deadpool & Wolverine." It may be time to bring someone who's never had a role in a live-action "X-Men" film into the mix, like Morph, whose reputation is soaring high after their excellent turn in "X-Men '97." And Instagram artist @21xfour has envisioned what a live-action version of the character might look like if played by beloved character actor Walton Goggins.

Of course, it's kind of hard to see Goggins in the design, as Morph's appearance is pretty much a blank slate with no hair or even pupils. However, Goggins has experience playing characters without noses, as he knocked audiences' socks off with a tremendous turn as the Ghoul on "Fallout." Morph also provides ample comic relief on "X-Men '97," and Goggins is no stranger to playing funny individuals, as evidenced by "Vice Principals" and "The Righteous Gemstones."

Regardless of who could play Morph, they'd be a fantastic addition to a new X-Men line-up. Plus, Morph's ability to turn into virtually anyone could open the door for some fun cameos within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.