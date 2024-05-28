Walton Goggins Is X-Men '97's Morph In Marvel Fanart You Can't Unsee
Marvel's "X-Men" reboot movie is closer than fans may think, and the new iteration of the film franchise presents an opportunity to play with mutants who got sidelined in 20th Century Fox's series. Wolverine has had plenty of time to shine, even getting a co-headlining credit in the forthcoming "Deadpool & Wolverine." It may be time to bring someone who's never had a role in a live-action "X-Men" film into the mix, like Morph, whose reputation is soaring high after their excellent turn in "X-Men '97." And Instagram artist @21xfour has envisioned what a live-action version of the character might look like if played by beloved character actor Walton Goggins.
Of course, it's kind of hard to see Goggins in the design, as Morph's appearance is pretty much a blank slate with no hair or even pupils. However, Goggins has experience playing characters without noses, as he knocked audiences' socks off with a tremendous turn as the Ghoul on "Fallout." Morph also provides ample comic relief on "X-Men '97," and Goggins is no stranger to playing funny individuals, as evidenced by "Vice Principals" and "The Righteous Gemstones."
Regardless of who could play Morph, they'd be a fantastic addition to a new X-Men line-up. Plus, Morph's ability to turn into virtually anyone could open the door for some fun cameos within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Fans have other ideas for Morph's live-action casting
Walton Goggins is an amazing actor who could play a variety of mutants well, but many people in the comments are quick to point out how Goggins is already in the MCU. Of course, it's understandable if people forgot about Sonny Burch in "Ant-Man and the Wasp," as both the part and the film as a whole didn't make that much of an impact. There's definitely still a scenario where the MCU reuses Goggins, much like how Gemma Chan plays different characters in "Captain Marvel" and "Eternals."
However, Goggins may not be the best Morph choice, even when ignoring a potential franchise double-dip. "X-Men '97" confirms Morph is non-binary, and several people in the comments suggest a non-binary performer taking the part would be preferable. Instagram user @dev_supergeek wrote, "Honestly, I think a non-binary actor like Mae Martin, Mason Alexander Park, or even Fin Argus can play the role." The MCU could certainly use more diversity, and having a non-binary actor play a non-binary mutant could add an extra layer of depth to the character.
There's no guarantee at this point a live-action Morph will come to the big screen anytime soon. It would be nice to see to help differentiate the MCU "X-Men" movies from what's already come, and there are undoubtedly numerous actors out there who could play the hero well. And who knows? Maybe Goggins will have a triumphant return to the MCU if Sonny Burch gets factored back into the mix at some point.