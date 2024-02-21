X-Men '97 Confirms One Returning Marvel Mutant As Non-Binary

"X-Men '97" continues the classic "X-Men: The Animated Series" on Disney+, and with the beloved cartoon's return, a fan-favorite character from the original show receives a modern update that, frankly, makes perfect sense for the mutant hero.

In character profiles for the series debuting in Empire Magazine (via XMenUpdate on X), showrunner Beau DeMayo revealed that Morph is non-binary. DeMayo shares that the shapeshifter, who charmed fans in the original "X-Men: The Animated Series" before becoming a recognizable face in the comics, will get a new look alongside a much less heavy take on the character. "He really set the stakes," DeMayo said, "and he had a very interesting relationship with the team because of trauma." Despite his traumatic roots, DeMayo promises fans a "lighter take on the character," who has developed "an interesting buddy relationship with Wolverine." The showrunner also teased that the series may explore Morph's connection to Mister Sinister, the show's primary bad guy.

Morph has actually existed in the comics since the late 1960s. But when the body-changing hero was brought to the animated world in the iconic series, they were reinvented from Changeling to Morph. The character's original codename came under scrutiny by Marvel lawyers, who believed his name was too similar to DC's Beast Boy's original moniker and put the company in direct threat of legal action. As mentioned earlier, Morph's "X-Men: The Animated Series" arc is quite traumatic, as they're killed by Sentinels before being resurrected by Mister Sinister, who pits them against the X-Men. Once Morph breaks free from Sinister's control, they are left dealing with PTSD for the remainder of the series.