AI Reveals What The Spider-Man Animated Series Would Look Like In Real Life

Marvel's flagship hero has found himself the star of quite a few popular cartoons. From the '60s series that launched the iconic Spider-Man pointing meme to the '80s cartoon that saw him team up with his amazing friends, Peter Parker, historically, has never strayed far from the realm of TV animation. However, the character's greatest television triumph has to be the beloved '90s series, "Spider-Man: The Animated Series," which is frequently ranked as the best "Spider-Man" cartoon of all time.

Despite the show ending in 1998, its legacy is still felt to this day, so much so that fans are taking to AI to recreate parts of the series with different twists. Take YouTuber Yakusho, for example, who asked AI to create a live-action replication of the show's spectacular intro ... with mixed results. While the characters' outfits come out pretty good — Aunt May, Mysterio, and Kraven the Hunter's getups look the exactly like what they wore in the animated show — things take a nosedive when it comes to faces. Alistair Smythe is given a gigachad chin. Kraven, meanwhile, looks like he just smelt the world's worst fart. And Kingpin, well, it's kind of hard to tell what he's doing, especially with his hands. Seriously, don't look too hard at his, Peter, or Eddie Brock's hands; things get eerie very quickly.

Pushing AI and its unhealthy attachment to uncanny valley aside, it should be noted that interest in "Spider-Man: The Animated Series" is at an all-time high, thanks to another popular '90s cartoon getting a critically acclaimed revival.