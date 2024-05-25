Right In The ... What? Getting To The Bottom Of Wheel Of Fortune's Asinine Crapshoot

We've all been there: The clock is ticking, we're under pressure, and we completely fumble the bag. To err is human, and all that. But few of us have probably embarrassed ourselves on as big of a scale as Tavaris on "Wheel of Fortune" on Thursday, May 23. He was on probably the biggest stage of his life, guessing words and phrases with plenty of letters missing and only seconds to spit out an answer — disaster lurked behind every unturned letter. And the answer he finally gave was ... well, less conventional than host Pat Sajak was probably expecting, even with the show's history of controversial moments.

When Tavaris put in his guess, the puzzle had lots of blank letters, and with them lots of potential minefields — minefields that Tavaris quickly stepped in when he blurted out "right in the butt." This was not, shockingly, the correct answer. Not even close, actually, since the first word was only four letters wrong. But at least the audience considered him a champion, showering him with giggles and applause for his extremely out-of-left-field response, while Pat Sajak paused for a moment, seemingly speechless, before responding with a dry, "No."

He might not have gotten the puzzle right (the correct answer was "this is the best!"), but as Sajak commented when it came time to introduce the contestants, "Well, Tavaris, you've already made an impression on us."