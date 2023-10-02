Wheel Of Fortune's Most Controversial Moments

"Wheel of Fortune," like almost every other TV game show, isn't exactly known for courting controversy. In fact, a show like this is designed to do just the opposite. A typical "Wheel" episode has been designed to be as anodyne and inoffensive as possible in order to entertain the widest possible mass audience. However, when a television show runs on a daily basis for decades, a few controversies are bound to turn up from time to time, and despite its outwardly cheerful and friendly appearance, "Wheel of Fortune" has been home to a few audience controversies over the years, ranging from the silly to the more serious.

Diehard "Wheel of Fortune" fans may remember most of these controversial moments well, while more casual viewers will be interested in the times that the show teetered on the precipice of bad sportsmanship, social prejudice, or just plain oddness.

These "Wheel" moments all caused mild-to-moderate audience uproar, and even though most of them either blew over or got smoothed out eventually, they might still arouse some controversy today.