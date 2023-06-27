Wheel Of Fortune Announces Familiar Name To Replace Pat Sajak As Host

Ryan Seacrest will step in front of the "Wheel of Fortune" board in Pat Sajak's stead.

On June 12, Sajak revealed that he plans to step down after the 2023-2024 season of the long-running game show — and now, we know that Seacrest, TV host extraordinaire, will be replacing him. ""I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," Seacrest said in a statement obtained by outlets including The Hollywood Reporter. "I can say, along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them."

Seems like Seacrest's new home with Sony Pictures, who produces "Wheel of Fortune," is excited as well; their chairman of global TV, Ravi Ahuja, told outlets, "We are ecstatic to have Ryan as the next host of Wheel of Fortune. Ryan loves Wheel as much as we do and is the perfect person to continue the show's four-decade success into the future."