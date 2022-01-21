Dylan Minnette Geeks Out Over Being A Scream Fan Before Joining The Cast - Exclusive
The 1996 film "Scream" not only defined a generation of fans, but the meta-horror film inspired an upcoming class of actors, too. The vibe of the franchise's first film dates the movie to the '90s, but no matter how many decades pass, it never seems to go out of style — and fans and actors alike can't help but yearn for the nostalgia of the debut movie.
Although Wes Craven sadly couldn't participate in the 2022 "Scream" requel, his genius is still palpable throughout the film. Beyond Craven's creative inspiration, Dylan Minnete's character, Wes, is even named after Craven. That's certainly a whole lot of pressure to take on — especially when you're a major fan of the series — but Minnette was up for the challenge.
During an exclusive interview with Looper, Dylan Minnette indulged us on his varied horror catalog of work and how "Scream" impacted him before he scored the role of Wes.
Ghostface's biggest fan
Dylan Minnette has tackled a slew of horror projects in his catalog of work, including "Let Me In," "Don't Breathe," and "Supernatural." On how "Scream" stands out from these roles, and if he was a fan of the original when he signed on, Minnette said, "I think that's why 'Scream' stands out for me is because those were all great projects, and I was so thrilled to be a part of those as well. I forgot about 'Supernatural,' that's funny..."
As it turns out, Minnette just might be the biggest "Scream" fan in the new cast. He added, "I am such a huge fan of the franchise, and the original 'Scream' is my favorite horror film in general, and it has been for a while. To jump into something that I already care about so much and I would be excited about either way, without a doubt, is a new feeling for me. I just feel very fulfilled and excited." After watching the new film, most fans can help but feel the same way.
"Scream" (2022) is now playing exclusively in theaters.