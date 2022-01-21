Dylan Minnette Geeks Out Over Being A Scream Fan Before Joining The Cast - Exclusive

The 1996 film "Scream" not only defined a generation of fans, but the meta-horror film inspired an upcoming class of actors, too. The vibe of the franchise's first film dates the movie to the '90s, but no matter how many decades pass, it never seems to go out of style — and fans and actors alike can't help but yearn for the nostalgia of the debut movie.

Although Wes Craven sadly couldn't participate in the 2022 "Scream" requel, his genius is still palpable throughout the film. Beyond Craven's creative inspiration, Dylan Minnete's character, Wes, is even named after Craven. That's certainly a whole lot of pressure to take on — especially when you're a major fan of the series — but Minnette was up for the challenge.

During an exclusive interview with Looper, Dylan Minnette indulged us on his varied horror catalog of work and how "Scream" impacted him before he scored the role of Wes.