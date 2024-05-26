The Grown Ups BTS Moment That Left Steve Buscemi Furious

"Grown Ups" may not be Adam Sandler's best movie (especially if you ask Looper readers), but it is beloved by many of his fans all the same. The film sees Lenny Feder (Sandler) take his family and friends on a vacation that has its share of ups and downs. Naturally, in the spirit of Sandler comedies, entertainment icons like Kevin James, Chris Rock, Maya Rudolph, and more joined the fray. Among these names is Steve Buscemi as the minor character Wiley — a role that led to some frustration for the journeyed actor behind the scenes.

Egged on by his friends, Wiley goes on a zipline waterpark ride while hanging by his feet. Unfortunately for him, he gets stuck and can't release himself over the pool below, so he crashes through a building. In the aftermath, he's left in a full-body cast, which Buscemi actually had to wear — even in the elements. "It started to rain. They got the scene, and then everybody just scatters," Buscemi recalled on the "Fly on the Wall" podcast. No one checked on him during the downpour, only for them to return once they needed him for another scene. He said of his emotional state at the time, "I actually got mad. I went, 'Are you f****** kidding me!?'"

Despite his bad experience with the body cast, the mishap didn't put an end to his time in the "Grown Ups" franchise, or his collaborations with Sandler.