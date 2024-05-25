The Beetlejuice 2 Trailer Solves A Gross 36-Year-Old Mystery

After decades of anticipation, the "Beetlejuice" sequel is finally set to grace cinemas. Warner Bros. debuted the second trailer for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," finally explaining why the titular character (Michael Keaton) is back after 36 years. The "Beetlejuice 2" trailer is filled with small details you missed, including the solution to a key mystery. In the first film, when Beetlejuice is trying to wed Lydia (Winona Ryder), he pulls out a gross finger wearing a wedding ring. It turns out that finger belonged to Delores (Monica Bellucci), Beetlejuice's wife. In the sequel's trailer, we see the character is missing her ring finger.

X (formerly known as Twitter) user @Angela_Arden1 pointed this revelation out in a post they made shortly after the trailer's release.

Monica Bellucci is missing her ring finger in "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice". It was her finger that Beetlejuice whips out with a wedding ring on it to give to Lydia in the original film. #beetlejuice pic.twitter.com/SxYTu4Bfez — Albert (@Angela_Arden1) May 23, 2024

In the first film, the ring being on a disembodied finger was nothing more than a throwaway joke. However, Beetlejuice mentions that he previously had a wife. By following up on this, director Tim Burton does an excellent job of filling in the gaps and expanding on Beetlejuice's complex role. The trailer doesn't feature much of Delores, though she does ask "Where is Beetlejuice?" implying she has no idea where her husband is. In the new footage, we see that Lydia is wearing a red dress, similar to the one she wore for the wedding in the first flick. Is it possible that Delores is trying to stop Beetlejuice from marrying Lydia?