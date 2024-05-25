The Beetlejuice 2 Trailer Solves A Gross 36-Year-Old Mystery
After decades of anticipation, the "Beetlejuice" sequel is finally set to grace cinemas. Warner Bros. debuted the second trailer for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," finally explaining why the titular character (Michael Keaton) is back after 36 years. The "Beetlejuice 2" trailer is filled with small details you missed, including the solution to a key mystery. In the first film, when Beetlejuice is trying to wed Lydia (Winona Ryder), he pulls out a gross finger wearing a wedding ring. It turns out that finger belonged to Delores (Monica Bellucci), Beetlejuice's wife. In the sequel's trailer, we see the character is missing her ring finger.
In the first film, the ring being on a disembodied finger was nothing more than a throwaway joke. However, Beetlejuice mentions that he previously had a wife. By following up on this, director Tim Burton does an excellent job of filling in the gaps and expanding on Beetlejuice's complex role. The trailer doesn't feature much of Delores, though she does ask "Where is Beetlejuice?" implying she has no idea where her husband is. In the new footage, we see that Lydia is wearing a red dress, similar to the one she wore for the wedding in the first flick. Is it possible that Delores is trying to stop Beetlejuice from marrying Lydia?
Who is Beetlejuice's mysterious wife?
The implications of seeing Beetlejuice's wife are pretty large, as now we'll find out about the character's sinister origins and early days. Unfortunately, details surrounding Dolores are slim, and it's unclear how prominent of a role she'll have. Seeing as her character is all stitched up, it's possible that Beetlejuice assembled her from various bodies. While it remains to be seen if that theory pans out, Delores looks absolutely enraged in the trailer as she searches for her (maybe ex?) husband.
"Beetlejuice 2" introduces a wide range of new characters to the franchise, with new roles occupied by Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe, Danny DeVito, and Justin Theroux. Surprisingly, the second trailer is light on plot, essentially confirming what we already know: Beetlejuice is back, again terrorizing Lydia, who now has a young daughter (Jenna Ortega). The trailer also features footage of the where the dead live, suggesting that we'll be spending tons of time there. What we do know is that "Beetlejuice 2" won't be bringing the original film's most problem actor. Another actor who won't be joining the legacy sequel is Geena Davis, who thinks she didn't get a role because of her looks.
"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" will haunt theaters on September 6.