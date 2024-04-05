5 Lord Of The Rings Movie Changes Tolkien Hated - But Peter Jackson Did Anyway

Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy is a landmark moment in cinematic history. The trilogy from the turn of the century ushered in an era of high-fantasy entertainment and has remained a benchmark for excellent adaptive efforts ever since.

And yet, Jackson's movie adaptations aren't perfect. Far from it. Book readers, in particular, often have to bite their tongues as they watch. Jackson's films are filled with plenty of confusing moments that don't happen in the "Lord of the Rings" books, such as Elves showing up at Helm's Deep and the Army of the Dead sweeping across the Battle of the Pelennor Fields.

These moments rankle fans familiar with Middle-earth, and there's one critic to rule them all who would doubtless be more upset than anyone else at these inconsistencies. J.R.R. Tolkien was a notoriously detailed author and world-builder. In his foreword to "The Fellowship of the Ring," he says, "The most critical reader of all, myself, now finds many defects, minor and major" — and that was in reference to his own writings.

When it comes to a screenplay, we have a fascinating glimpse into Tolkien's take on adapting his source material for the silver screen in a lengthy letter he wrote in 1958. The massive memorandum thoroughly critiques a proposed script to adapt his trilogy, and he apologizes for the irritated and resentful tone of the reply before launching into a detailed and brutal analysis.

While that movie was never made, there are several points throughout the letter where Tolkien specifically calls out issues that bring to mind Jackson's adaptations. Whether the director read the letter or not, there are several things that Tolkien criticizes that the director did anyway. Here are a few of the most glaring alterations.