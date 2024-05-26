The Meghan Markle Sex Scene That Haunts Prince Harry
Before Meghan Markle married Prince Harry and became Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, she starred in USA Network's lawyer drama "Suits." The show wrote off Markle's character, Rachel Zane, so she could focus on her relationship — and while it remains to be seen whether Markle ever returns to acting since leaving the royal family, she has indicated that she intends to remain behind the camera instead of returning to acting. This is probably just as well for Harry, who has admitted to some bad experiences with Markle's time on "Suits" — specifically one of the steamier scenes.
In his memoir, "Spare," Harry described being extremely shocked by a certain sex scene that he decided to watch. The scene in question is likely the file room scene between Patrick J. Adams' Mike Ross and Markle's character in "Suits" Season 2, Episode 16, "War," after Mike — a clever but fraudulent man who practices law without the requisite education — tells Rachel he never actually went to Harvard.
"I'd made the mistake of googling and watching some of her love scenes online," Harry described the experience (via E! Online). "I'd witnessed her and a castmate mauling each other in some sort of office or conference room ... It would take electric shock therapy to get those images out of my head. I didn't need to see such things live."
Harry isn't the only royal who has seen Markle on Suits
As it happens, Harry is far from the only member of the British royal family who has watched Meghan Markle on "Suits." He also wrote in "Spare" that his brother Prince William and William's wife, Princess Catherine, were such massive fans of the show that William actually swore at him in shock when he revealed his relationship with Markle to them.
"'Great,' I thought, laughing. I've been worrying about the wrong thing," Harry described the scenario (via Harper's Bazaar). "All this time I'd thought Willy and Kate might not welcome Meg into the family, but now I had to worry about them hounding her for an autograph."
According to Harry, the actual first meeting between William and Markle started on the wrong foot when the former was spooked by the latter's attempt to hug him. However, this was due to a cultural clash where William expected a more formal meeting and presumably didn't have anything to do with the fact that he had likely seen the same scene that unnerved Harry so much.
Markle has her own least favorite Suits moment
The "Suits" Season 2 sex scene may have been difficult for Prince Harry to watch, but Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams didn't exactly have an easy time filming it, either. In a 2013 interview with Larry King (via Express), Adams noted that the scene was extremely daunting for them both. "We were terrified, we had never done anything like that," he said. "Not only was it a sex scene in a file room, which is enough to scare anybody, but right before it there was a culmination of a lot of the emotional stuff that had happened in the show."
However, the scene is far from Markle's least-favorite "Suits" moment. She absolutely hated one Rachel Zane storyline in Season 4, during which the character created drama by kissing Logan Sanders (Brendan Hines) despite being in a relationship with Mike. It wasn't enough that she was personally uncomfortable with this particular arc. In an eerie prologue to the many criticisms she's had to endure after marrying Harry, the storyline also made her, personally, the main subject of "Suits" fans' ire.