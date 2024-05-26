The Meghan Markle Sex Scene That Haunts Prince Harry

Before Meghan Markle married Prince Harry and became Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, she starred in USA Network's lawyer drama "Suits." The show wrote off Markle's character, Rachel Zane, so she could focus on her relationship — and while it remains to be seen whether Markle ever returns to acting since leaving the royal family, she has indicated that she intends to remain behind the camera instead of returning to acting. This is probably just as well for Harry, who has admitted to some bad experiences with Markle's time on "Suits" — specifically one of the steamier scenes.

In his memoir, "Spare," Harry described being extremely shocked by a certain sex scene that he decided to watch. The scene in question is likely the file room scene between Patrick J. Adams' Mike Ross and Markle's character in "Suits" Season 2, Episode 16, "War," after Mike — a clever but fraudulent man who practices law without the requisite education — tells Rachel he never actually went to Harvard.

"I'd made the mistake of googling and watching some of her love scenes online," Harry described the experience (via E! Online). "I'd witnessed her and a castmate mauling each other in some sort of office or conference room ... It would take electric shock therapy to get those images out of my head. I didn't need to see such things live."