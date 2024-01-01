Suits: Meghan Markle Absolutely Hated One Rachel Zane Storyline

Meghan Markle left "Suits" after Season 7 of the USA Network law drama to focus on her real-life marriage to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. However, she still clocked in a very respectable 108 episodes as the show's Rachel Zane, which means she had quite a few "Suits" arcs over the years. Out of them, there's one particular storyline that she absolutely hated: Rachel temporarily sabotaging her relationship with Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) by visiting Logan Sanders (Brendan Hines) and kissing him in the Season 4 episode "Litt the Hell Up."

"I hated that storyline, it was so uncomfortable," Markle told Digital Spy. She also noted that fans didn't much care for the plot development either, which led to a backlash she couldn't help but keep tabs on. "Then I found out there are emojis that I didn't even know existed, because everyone was sending me guns and skulls and daggers," she said. "I'm really active on social media and I love being able to engage with fans, so I go down that terrible rabbit hole of drinking a glass of wine and reading comments."