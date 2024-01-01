Suits: Meghan Markle Absolutely Hated One Rachel Zane Storyline
Meghan Markle left "Suits" after Season 7 of the USA Network law drama to focus on her real-life marriage to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. However, she still clocked in a very respectable 108 episodes as the show's Rachel Zane, which means she had quite a few "Suits" arcs over the years. Out of them, there's one particular storyline that she absolutely hated: Rachel temporarily sabotaging her relationship with Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) by visiting Logan Sanders (Brendan Hines) and kissing him in the Season 4 episode "Litt the Hell Up."
"I hated that storyline, it was so uncomfortable," Markle told Digital Spy. She also noted that fans didn't much care for the plot development either, which led to a backlash she couldn't help but keep tabs on. "Then I found out there are emojis that I didn't even know existed, because everyone was sending me guns and skulls and daggers," she said. "I'm really active on social media and I love being able to engage with fans, so I go down that terrible rabbit hole of drinking a glass of wine and reading comments."
Markle urged fans to separate the actor from the character
While Meghan Markle personally disliked Rachel's Logan-kissing storyline, her social media experiences with people who shared the opinion were rough enough for her to start blocking particularly nasty commenters. As such, she urged both supportive and antagonistic fans to remember that the actor and the role are separate entities.
"It's important to remind people that we are not our characters," Markle said in the interview. "People start to take it all very personally! It's a show — and the characters are great and layered and multi-faceted, but they are not real people. It's like, everyone, just relax — I'm glad you enjoy it, but let's just have a moment to reflect on the fact that it's fake."
At the end of the day, Markle's negative fan experiences while making "Suits" were probably small potatoes compared to the media attention and backlash she's faced due to becoming the Duchess of Sussex. Still, since Markle's return to acting after leaving the royal family is unlikely, at least she can avoid negative fan attention from people who confuse the actions of a fictional character with her own.