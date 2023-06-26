The Real Reason Meghan Markle Left Suits & How The Show Wrote Off Her Character

It might be hard for some to remember at this point, but before Meghan Markle was the Duchess of Sussex, she was an up-and-coming actor most famous for playing the role of Rachel Zane on "Suits." Her co-starring part in the USA legal drama remains her most prominent gig prior to marrying Prince Harry, as the rest of her onscreen career mainly consisted of guest roles on procedural shows like "CSI: NY," "CSI: Miami," and "Fringe."

Today, Markle is far more famous for her complex (to put it mildly) relationship with the British royal family, her highly publicized romance with Prince Harry, and her work as an activist in the realms of mental health and racial justice. But when her relationship with her now-husband was just starting out, the writers on "Suits" had a tricky decision to make. Markle's Rachel was a major player on the series for most of its run, but showrunner Aaron Korsh knew that if the star's romance with Prince Harry blossomed, she wouldn't be long for the USA Network.

"I knew from a year ago that this relationship was burgeoning," Korsh revealed on BBC Radio 4's "Today" show in November 2017. "And I had a decision to make because I didn't want to intrude and ask her, 'hey what's going on and what are you going to do?'" Korsh said that he didn't want to presume too much, but given Markle and Prince Harry's chemistry, he decided to prepare for the best-case scenario.