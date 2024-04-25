The Young Sheldon Spinoff Will Change Mandy In One Big Way Teases Emily Osment

CBS is officially closing the doors on "Young Sheldon" in May. It's the end of an era, but thankfully, fans won't have to say goodbye to the Coopers completely because "The Big Bang Theory" prequel show is getting a spin-off of its own. Newlyweds Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) will take center stage in a new sitcom that follows them raising their young family in Texas. But with a new show comes big changes, and Osment has teased that one major thing the new series will change about Mandy is her career.

As "Young Sheldon" viewers know, Mandy works as a weather girl before she moves back to Medford and meets Georgie. But she doesn't secure a new job after getting pregnant with their daughter, CeeCee. Mandy helps out at the laundrette and video store, but her career takes a back seat while she focuses on her family. But now she's ready to return to work — or at least Osment thinks she is. "It's hinted in the marriage episode that [Mandy] wants to go back to school, that she maybe wants to have a career, that she doesn't want to just be a stay-at-home mom, which is how I feel," she said in an interview with People, adding that there are so many career options for Mandy and that she doesn't have to go back to reading the weather. "I'm excited to see what career she takes."

In a separate interview with TVLine, Osment said that giving Mandy a job would benefit the show. "It's much funnier when women are stressed out over their career than their children," she stated.