The Young Sheldon Spinoff Will Change Mandy In One Big Way Teases Emily Osment
CBS is officially closing the doors on "Young Sheldon" in May. It's the end of an era, but thankfully, fans won't have to say goodbye to the Coopers completely because "The Big Bang Theory" prequel show is getting a spin-off of its own. Newlyweds Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) will take center stage in a new sitcom that follows them raising their young family in Texas. But with a new show comes big changes, and Osment has teased that one major thing the new series will change about Mandy is her career.
As "Young Sheldon" viewers know, Mandy works as a weather girl before she moves back to Medford and meets Georgie. But she doesn't secure a new job after getting pregnant with their daughter, CeeCee. Mandy helps out at the laundrette and video store, but her career takes a back seat while she focuses on her family. But now she's ready to return to work — or at least Osment thinks she is. "It's hinted in the marriage episode that [Mandy] wants to go back to school, that she maybe wants to have a career, that she doesn't want to just be a stay-at-home mom, which is how I feel," she said in an interview with People, adding that there are so many career options for Mandy and that she doesn't have to go back to reading the weather. "I'm excited to see what career she takes."
In a separate interview with TVLine, Osment said that giving Mandy a job would benefit the show. "It's much funnier when women are stressed out over their career than their children," she stated.
Young Sheldon has been teeing up the spin-off in Season 7
"Young Sheldon" Season 7 wastes no time setting the stage for Georgie and Mandy's spin-off series, which begins filming in July. Episodes 6 and 7 of the final season focus almost exclusively on the couple and their daughter; by the end of Episode 7 — "A Proper Wedding and Skeletons in the Closet," Georgie and Mandy tie the knot and head off to Dollywood for a honeymoon. On the way there, the newlyweds start to plan their future. Alongside Mandy mentioning her desire to go back to school, they agree they're open to more kids and would like to buy a house together.
This conversation tees up potential storylines for Georgie and Mandy's untitled spin-off, but Connie's (Annie Potts) arrest back in Medford throws a curveball, as the gambling room where Georgie works is shut down. When they discover this in the following episode, "An Ankle Monitor and a Big Plastic Crap House," they start to worry about how they will cope financially. This plot twist sets up a major storyline for Georgie and Mandy's future.
At the end of the episode, Georgie scores a job at Jim's (Will Sasso) tire store. And, as "The Big Bang Theory" fans know, Georgie will eventually run a chain of successful tire stores and be known professionally by the moniker Dr. Tire, so viewers can expect this to be a major storyline in the spin-off. Of course, it will be a while before Georgie works his way up to being the tire king of Texas and they might still be strapped for cash for some time. Perhaps this prompts Mandy to start looking for work sooner rather than later.