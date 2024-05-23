Will CBS Bring Back NCIS: Hawaii After Uncanceling SWAT?

CBS canceled "S.W.A.T." and reversed the unpopular decision months later, but the network hasn't had a change of heart for other crime dramas. According to Variety, CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach confirmed that "NCIS: Hawai'i" won't be returning to screens, noting that the company is prioritizing fresh programming.

"NCIS: Hawai'i" was canceled due to CBS' desire to focus on new shows and relocate its financial resources elsewhere, but the decision still puzzled some fans. As the Variety report points out, the series attracted strong ratings during its three-season run, averaging more than 5 million viewers most weeks. Still, that wasn't enough to save the crime drama from the chopping block.

That said, when one door closes, another opens. "NCIS: Hawai'i" might be gone, but the franchise is still going strong, and the network plans on expanding it. Unfortunately, one of the forthcoming "NCIS" series has attracted some fan backlash already, and it's all connected to CBS' more polarizing decisions regarding cancellations.