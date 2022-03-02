The Transformation Of Miranda Rae Mayo From Childhood To Chicago Fire

Miranda Rae Mayo was born in Fresno, California on August 14, 1988. The actress, when called upon to recount her school days for Hello! Magazine, said that she had a fondness for learning and was "usually a great student for the first month or so and then it all just got a little looser. I'd always pull it together by the end of the year though."

After graduating school and moving to Hollywood, Mayo modeled. Her first acting role, per IMDb, was in Episode 20 of Season 1 of "Law and Order: LA" in 2011, entitled "El Sereno." Years later, Mayo reflected upon this first job to Fangirlish in a 2021 interview. "I remember feeling so excited that I had booked a job. It had been over a year of me auditioning for TV and film and not booking anything, so when I finally did it felt so surreal and very exciting," she said.

Luckily, her career was on the way up from there. Mayo's next notable role was on the UPN/BET sitcom turned nighttime soap opera "The Game." She portrayed Patreece Sheibani in five episodes during the program's 6th season in 2013. Mayo then took on a stint with the NBC daytime drama "Days of Our Lives." She portrayed Zoe Browning for 15 episodes of the series between 2013 and 2015 and was briefly a spoiler in the romance between Abigail Deveraux (Marci Miller) and Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn). In 2014, Mayo also appeared in two comedy shorts for the website Funny or Die, including a parody music video with Brian McKnight that went viral.