The X-Men's Storm Just Got A New Costume & Marvel Fans Are Not Holding Back

The X-Man known as Storm's storied history has seen the powerful mutant sport several iconic looks over the years. From Storm's original black and gold-trimmed suit worn in her debut in "Giant Size X-Men" #1 to her show-stopping, punk-inspired outfit and white mohawk to her all-white ensemble that's become one of her most fan-loved outfits. Now, Storm is about to star in a new solo series as part of Marvel Comics' X-Men relaunch, and along with her own title, the hero gets an exciting costume update that fans are absolutely loving.

In the upcoming "Storm" #1 (by Murewa Ayodele and Lucas Werneck), Storm flies into action in a new suit. The costume, designed by Werneck, appears to be partially inspired by Storm's high-fashion "Hellfire Gala" outfit, particularly in the neck area. It features black and gold details throughout, giving the hero a look that fits her mighty Omega-Level mutant powers.

The new ensemble has earned praise from fans across different social media platforms. On Reddit, u/Ok-Agent-9200 loved the look: "I wasn't that interested when the book was announced but the creative team, especially Werneck with time to work, that AMAZING costume design, the premise of the book and its he continued push of Frenzy...definitely put this in the top 5 most anticipated new era books for me. Seriously, that is a beautiful costume." Meanwhile, u/Blitzhelios writes, "The new costume is great, the premise is interesting, and Werneck doing art is a great choice. This is the one you can tell they want to do best." On X (formerly known as Twitter), @Eternal_Storm_1 reacted to the reveal by exclaiming, "Damn!!!!! #Storm ⛈️ ok this may be my SECOND or FIRST favorite Costume of ALL time."