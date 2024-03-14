Exclusive Marvel Preview Reveals The Face Of 'God' In X-Men Forever #1

Contains spoilers for "X-Men: Forever #1" by Kieron Gillen, Luca Maresca, Federico Blee, and VC's Clayton Cowles

The end of the Krakoan Age is upon us, and a new era for the X-Men is about to dawn. But before that happens, the surviving mutants have found themselves battling against a digital god to prevent the destruction of reality.

The X-Men are currently scattered across the universe, inside and outside of both space and time. In "Fall of the House of X," heroes like Cyclops are taking up the fight against the anti-mutant organization Orchis and its sinister allies. While this is happening, other mutants are inside the White Hot Room, the Phoenix's "home base," where a team led by Jean Grey is attempting to stop the rise of the all-consuming Enigma. The foe is the original Nathaniel Essex, who created multiple clones (including X-villain Mister Sinister) so he could reach Dominionhood, which is essentially the mutant version of godhood. Unfortunately, the X-Men's attempts to prevent the artificial intelligence from reaching the ultimate level of power have failed. Jean has been stabbed and hovers near death as the villainous Mother Righteous attempts to achieve Dominionhood herself, helping Enigma in the process.

Speaking with Looper, Kieron Gillen called Engima one of the biggest threats the X-Men have ever faced. "It's complicated. Trust me," Gillen said. "Enigma could go back and squish your brain in four days. He'd kill your great, great, great, great grandparents the second you say a word against him. In fact, you wouldn't even get a chance to say a word because he would go forward, see you're going to say a word, then go back—that kind of stuff."

In our exclusive preview of "X-Men: Forever #1," readers get a glimpse of the face of mutant godhood.