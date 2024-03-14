Exclusive Marvel Preview Reveals The Face Of 'God' In X-Men Forever #1
Contains spoilers for "X-Men: Forever #1" by Kieron Gillen, Luca Maresca, Federico Blee, and VC's Clayton Cowles
The end of the Krakoan Age is upon us, and a new era for the X-Men is about to dawn. But before that happens, the surviving mutants have found themselves battling against a digital god to prevent the destruction of reality.
The X-Men are currently scattered across the universe, inside and outside of both space and time. In "Fall of the House of X," heroes like Cyclops are taking up the fight against the anti-mutant organization Orchis and its sinister allies. While this is happening, other mutants are inside the White Hot Room, the Phoenix's "home base," where a team led by Jean Grey is attempting to stop the rise of the all-consuming Enigma. The foe is the original Nathaniel Essex, who created multiple clones (including X-villain Mister Sinister) so he could reach Dominionhood, which is essentially the mutant version of godhood. Unfortunately, the X-Men's attempts to prevent the artificial intelligence from reaching the ultimate level of power have failed. Jean has been stabbed and hovers near death as the villainous Mother Righteous attempts to achieve Dominionhood herself, helping Enigma in the process.
Speaking with Looper, Kieron Gillen called Engima one of the biggest threats the X-Men have ever faced. "It's complicated. Trust me," Gillen said. "Enigma could go back and squish your brain in four days. He'd kill your great, great, great, great grandparents the second you say a word against him. In fact, you wouldn't even get a chance to say a word because he would go forward, see you're going to say a word, then go back—that kind of stuff."
In our exclusive preview of "X-Men: Forever #1," readers get a glimpse of the face of mutant godhood.
An X-Men hero sees god
In our exclusive preview of "X-Men: Forever" #1, the story picks up from recent events that unfolded in "Immortal X-Men." In a flashback, Destiny recounts an early date with Mystique, where she was overcome with a powerful vision of the future. 125 years ago, in 1899, she saw Dominion, who she refers to as god.
Flashing forward to the present, inside the White Hot Room, Jean Grey continues to bleed out as Exodus searches for a way to save her. Meanwhile, Destiny unloads on Mother Righteous for creating a Dominion, thus endangering all mutankind. Before they leave the White Hot Room, Hope Summers threatens to kill Mother Righteous causing the Nathaniel Essex clone to plead for her life, promising she can help them survive their current situation.
Check out the main cover for the series from Mark Brooks and Phil Noto's variant followed by the text solicit for "X-Men: Forever #1."
HAUNTED HOUSE OF X! How can you kill a digital god? What do you do when the Phoenix is bleeding out into nothing? There's been questions that have haunted you since the end of IMMORTAL X-MEN. Finally, some answers. There's also been some questions that have haunted you since the START of IMMORTAL X-MEN. Finally, some answers too. Tying directly into the pages of the epic FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X and RISE OF THE POWERS OF X comes this story of revelation from Kieron Gillen (IMMORTAL X-MEN) and Luca Maresca (CHILDREN OF THE VAULT)!
Readers can see the rise of Dominion in "X-Men: Forever" #1, which arrives in comic book stores and online retailers on March 20, 2024.