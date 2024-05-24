AI Sets A Zack Snyder's Justice League Trailer In The '50s And It's Bizarre

Back in 2017, Warner Bros. debuted the theatrical cut of "Justice League" to mediocre financial and critical receipts. After backlash and a lengthy fan campaign, the studio allowed Zack Snyder to release his director's cut in 2021. While Warner Bros. reportedly regrets releasing Snyder's "Justice League," the remix proved to be popular with fans and critics. Unfortunately, the filmmaker's vision for the DC property is in the rearview mirror, as James Gunn has taken over as the franchise's steward — much to the chagrin of Snyder loyalists. Using artificial intelligence, YouTube user Multiverse Wizard has found a convenient way to continue the Snyderverse, and it's definitely bizarre.

In a trailer, the user has created a fan concept that treats Snyder's "Justice League" as a film released in the '50s. The video, which includes an era-accurate voiceover, gleefully imagines what the superhero team-up pic would look like. The film boasts the same premise — the Justice League beefing with Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds) — but features the characters donning retro suits and operating old-school tech.

The entire Justice League is recast, populated with actors who look like they're directly from that time period. Batman's suit is far less complex than the one seen in "Justice League," looking more in line with his classic comic book costume. Superman's suit takes cues from the one Christopher Reeves had in the '70s, while Wonder Woman looks elegant as ever in an outfit similar to what Gal Gadot wore.