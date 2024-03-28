A Fantastic Four Rumor May Explain The Marvel Reboot's 1960s Setting

A new "Fantastic Four" rumor suggests why Marvel Studios' upcoming reboot takes place in the 1960s.

After a rotten 2023, many fans wonder if the MCU can rebound after releasing two huge failures in one year. Luckily, the studio is finally starting work on their long-gestating reboot of Marvel's first family. In February 2024, Marvel officially announced the cast of "Fantastic Four" with a cheeky poster filled with visual homages and cues indicating a '60s setting. While the studio hasn't explicitly confirmed that the flick is set in that time period, all signs point to Marvel taking a trip down memory lane. But there's a possible twist involved as well, as, according to insider Daniel Richtman (via his Patreon), the film is also set in an alternate universe.

While no further details were given, this does make the 1960s setting both more exciting and plausible. If the Fantastic Four existed in the mainline MCU universe (referred to in the films as Earth-616), characters like Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) would have likely spoken about their exploits. By setting the film in an alternate universe, "Fantastic Four" can play by its own rules and won't have to retroactively tie itself into key MCU events from the '60s, like Howard Stark (John Slattery) working on the tech that would eventually be used to create his son's Iron Man suit.

That said, it should be noted that Richtman's "Fantastic Four" timeline explanation is a rumor and should be taken with a grain of salt.