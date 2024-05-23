Betty Or Veronica: Archie Will Finally Answer The 82-Year-Old Question

Archie Comics is about to give a real answer to a question more than 80 years in the making: Betty or Veronica?

Since debuting in "Pep Comics" #22 back in 1941, Archie Andrews, the main protagonist of the iconic Riverdale-based comic series, has been torn between his two loves, Betty Cooper and Veronica Lodge — with the former being the blonde next door and the latter, the dark-haired rich socialite. While Archie has never officially decided on whom he wants to be with on a permanent basis, a new story may give fans a long-desired answer. In the "Archie: The Decision" one-shot (by Tom King, Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Rosario "Tito" Pena, and Jack Morelli, Archie will seemingly put an end to the discussion about who he should be with.

King, whose writing work is playing a key influence in James Gunn's upcoming DCU slate, said he's delighted to jump into the Archie Comics world. "As a massive Archie fan, this is just a pure joy project for me," King said in a press release. "I wanted to do something zany and cool and screwball and hysterical and gorgeous and harebrained and maybe a little tiny itty-bitty bit profound as a tribute to my Golden and Silver Age Archie heroes — people like Dan DeCarlo, Harry Lucey, Bob Bolling, Bob Montana, and Samm Schwartz. And who better to do that with than the modern Archie maestro, Dan Parent, who inherited and brilliantly carried on the legacy of those giants."