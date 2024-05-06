EXCLUSIVE: Archie Sends Riverdale To Hell In A Horror Story That Is 'Metal AF'

Co-writer Eliot Rahal ("The Paybacks") describes the upcoming "The Cursed Library" as unlike anything Archie Comics has ever done before. The story is "a throughline and nexus point that weaves together everything in the Archie Horror universe that's happened so far," and the end of the three-issue miniseries is intended to set the stage for "a very new and exciting future" for the publisher's darker line of comics. Artist Craig Cermak ("A Man Among Ye") expressed his enthusiasm about drawing Jinx and Dani, promising a horror tale that's both big and dramatic. "I hope to give readers something they'll want to revisit for years to come," Cermak stated, "as well as a strong interest in checking out the previous 'Chilling Adventures' tales that led to this story."

Check out Cermak's main cover art for "The Cursed Library: Alpha."

Archie Comics/Craig Cermak

In a statement to Looper, Jamie L. Rotante, Archie Comics Senior Director of Editorial, complimented the work of Rahal, Cermak, and Magdalene Visaggio, offering praise for what's coming in the much-anticipated story:

"This is an ambitious project led by two of the best writers we've had the pleasure of working with on our horror titles, and, honestly, two of the best writers in comics, period," Rotante told us. "I have the ultimate trust in them to craft a story that is layered, poignant, and still metal AF. This feels like the culmination of almost everything I've personally worked on as an editor, and I'm thrilled that I get to watch Eliot and Mags create a world (or rather, convergence of worlds) that I'm, frankly, in awe of. This is not just a love letter to our fans, but to the art of storytelling as a whole, complemented by the stunning artwork of Craig Cermak."