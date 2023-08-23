Welcome To Riverdale - An Exclusive Look At A Chilling New Chapter Of Archie Comics

Contains spoilers for "Chilling Adventures Presents... Welcome to Riverdale" #1 by Amy Chase, Liana Kangas, Ellie Wright, and Jack Morelli

While The CW television series started as a teen-drama-murder-mystery, "Riverdale" is known for embracing eclectic storylines during its later seasons. By Season 7, Archie Andrews and the gang have already traveled back in time, introduced a parallel world called Rivervale, and had its main characters receive superpowers. To its credit, the show isn't afraid to embrace the more unusual side of its comic book lore. As The CW says goodbye to Archie and the gang, we have the perfect comic for "Riverdale" fans to read next.

"Chilling Adventures Presents... Welcome to Riverdale" #1 is a one-shot comic following Ginger Snapp's arrival to the iconic town. Snapp, who first appeared in "Zip Comics" #35 by Bob Montana in 1943, hails from the town of Hilldale. But her upcoming trip to Riverdale will put her in a world featuring toxic positivity with a horror twist which Archie Comics describe as "equal parts 'Pleasantville' and 'The Stepford Wives.'" Writer Amy Chase told Looper, "In the wake of the juggernaut 'Riverdale' TV series, we felt inspired to try anything; to make it weird, find those unexpected twists and turns! The good folks at Archie Comics have really encouraged us to push the limits of these comics, as long as the core of the story stays fun and true to the characters. We wanted to keep that 'That's wild, let's go for it!' spirit alive here."

With that intriguing comparison, Looper is thrilled to share an exclusive first look at the issue courtesy of Archie Comics.