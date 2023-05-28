Bowen Yang Shares A Jeremy Strong Method Acting Story, Suggests He Does It To A 'Ridiculous Degree'

Everyone knows that Jeremy Strong, who plays Kendall Roy on "Succession," is a committed method actor; a famous story from the filming of "The Trial of the Chicago 7" details that Strong asked that actual tear gas be used on him during a protest scene. (That request was, understandably, denied.) According to "Saturday Night Live" star Bowen Yang, who ran into Strong while the Emmy winner was working on "Succession," he maybe takes things... a little too far.

As Yang recounted on the podcast he hosts with Matt Rogers, "Las Culturistas," he was working on Season 2 of "Awkwafina is Nora from Queens," which shoots in the same studio as "Succession." After noting that Strong is, in fact, a method actor, Yang said, "At one point, Jeremy walks into the 'Nora From Queens' production office and says, 'Excuse me, do you know where the bathroom is?' and then someone in the office is like, 'Yeah, it's just down the hall to the left.' He goes, 'Thank you so much' and he leaves."

At face value, this doesn't seem particularly strange. That's when things get weirder. As it turns out, Strong asked that very specific question because it was related to a scene he was doing on "Succession" that day, which Yang thought was... kind of insane.