Donald Trump Fires Back At Claims He Bullied His Way Into Home Alone 2

Donald Trump is in the holiday spirit. No, we don't mean his Christmas Day Truth Social post that implored his critics to "rot in Hell." Nor are we talking about the limited-edition wrapping paper emblazoned with Trump's mugshot, available in exchange for at least $47 in campaign donations. Instead, the former president is looking back fondly at his cameo appearance in the Christmas classic "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York."

Well, "looking back fondly" might be, to use the parlance, an alternative fact. In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump went after director Chris Columbus for claiming that Trump had "bullied" his way into the 1992 film. "30 years ago (how time flies!), Director Chris Columbus, and others, were begging me to make a cameo appearance in Home Alone 2," Trump wrote. "I was very busy, and didn't want to do it. They were very nice, but above all, persistent. I agreed, and the rest is history!"

The former "The Apprentice" host gave himself a pat on the back for "[making] the movie a success," thanks to his 10-odd seconds of screen time. He also accused Columbus of using a fake name — an accusation he had previously leveled against special prosecutor Jack Smith. "If they felt bullied, or didn't want me, why did they put me in, and keep me there, for over 30 years?" Trump continued, addressing comments Columbus made about him in 2020.