Young Sheldon Season 7: Why Jim Parsons Looks So Different In The Finale

The finale of "Young Sheldon" has finally provided the closure that audiences were looking for. In the final episode, audiences get to see an older Sheldon (Parsons) alongside his wife, Amy (Mayim Bialik). Their lengthy cameos round out the entire series, revealing that the events in "Young Sheldon" are actually being remembered by older Shelly for the purposes of his memoir. Despite being so integral to finale, Parsons almost rejected his "Young Sheldon" cameo. Luckily, he came back, and he looks very different from the last time we saw him on "The Big Bang Theory."

In an interview with Glamour, "Young Sheldon" producer and co-showrunner Steve Molaro opened up about why it was important for audiences to see Sheldon in a different look for his long-awaited cameo appearance. "I remember us thinking we didn't want Sheldon in the typical comic book store shirts. He's a dad now, and we wanted him to be a little more mature," Molaro said. Indeed, Sheldon does look a lot more mature, shedding his classic T-shirts in favor of a much more comfortable robe.

The decision to make Sheldon look more mature is inspired, as one of the greatest criticisms "The Big Bang Theory" received was how immature and childish the grown man was. The character also looks noticeably older, as the present-day moments are set years after the "Big Bang Theory" finale. In the "Young Sheldon" episode, the older Cooper mentions that he has two kids with Amy, signifying just how much time has passed.