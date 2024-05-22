Young Sheldon Season 7: Why Jim Parsons Looks So Different In The Finale
The finale of "Young Sheldon" has finally provided the closure that audiences were looking for. In the final episode, audiences get to see an older Sheldon (Parsons) alongside his wife, Amy (Mayim Bialik). Their lengthy cameos round out the entire series, revealing that the events in "Young Sheldon" are actually being remembered by older Shelly for the purposes of his memoir. Despite being so integral to finale, Parsons almost rejected his "Young Sheldon" cameo. Luckily, he came back, and he looks very different from the last time we saw him on "The Big Bang Theory."
In an interview with Glamour, "Young Sheldon" producer and co-showrunner Steve Molaro opened up about why it was important for audiences to see Sheldon in a different look for his long-awaited cameo appearance. "I remember us thinking we didn't want Sheldon in the typical comic book store shirts. He's a dad now, and we wanted him to be a little more mature," Molaro said. Indeed, Sheldon does look a lot more mature, shedding his classic T-shirts in favor of a much more comfortable robe.
The decision to make Sheldon look more mature is inspired, as one of the greatest criticisms "The Big Bang Theory" received was how immature and childish the grown man was. The character also looks noticeably older, as the present-day moments are set years after the "Big Bang Theory" finale. In the "Young Sheldon" episode, the older Cooper mentions that he has two kids with Amy, signifying just how much time has passed.
Sheldon's maturity can be felt through the screen
With "Young Sheldon" and "The Big Bang Theory," audiences have been able to see different sides of Sheldon in the various stages of his life. The "Young Sheldon" finale is nothing short of devastating, with the episode finally providing context for moments that were briefly teased on "The Big Bang Theory." The emotional aspect also manifests in how the prequel show wraps up with Sheldon (Parsons) meditating on his past. Giving him a more mature look is the perfect way to acknowledge how much the character has grown, especially in the wake of being a father.
However, Steve Molaro doesn't want to give Sheldon all the credit. "We figured Amy might have encouraged him to no longer wear that, or hidden them all," Molaro said about the scientist's collection of comic book T-shirts. Still, the Sheldon we see in the finale is the one we all know and love. "It was nice that he has on a long-sleeve sweater that he pushed up the sleeves a little bit to sort of evoke the old Sheldon vibes from 'Big Bang.' That was intentional," Molaro added. Bialik also looks older in the finale, though her character has always been more mature than Sheldon. "Mayim was happy with what Amy was wearing and thought it was right," Molaro said, adding that the specs Amy wears are the actress' personal glasses.
After seven seasons, "Young Sheldon" is over, but the series made it a point to solve a glaring "Big Bang Theory" plot hole that fans might have missed.