Why Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons Almost Rejected His Young Sheldon Finale Cameo

Contains spoilers for "Young Sheldon" Season 7, Episode 12 and Episode 13 — "Funeral" and "Memoir"

"Young Sheldon" fans were lavished with a double cameo during the show's series finale. But while it might have seemed like a natural move for "Young Sheldon" to end with a visit to the character's present, Jim Parsons — who played the persnickety genius on "The Big Bang Theory" for 12 seasons — apparently thought twice about returning to his signature role.

"I felt a slight hesitancy when they first asked, just as I thought, I don't really want to go revisit the character. But the way that they wrote it in was I thought so beautiful that it ended up being like this little extra coda or whatever to my experience with the character," Parsons told People Magazine. As a matter of fact, the actor reports reuniting with Sheldon five years later added an unexpected and rather fortunate benefit. "It was this gift of a second layer of losing it out in a way that I had never seen coming, and it was a real treat."

Parson's scenes reunited him with costar Mayim Bialik, who played Sheldon's eventual wife Amy Farrah Fowler on the show. The two co-stars portrayed an older Amy and Sheldon who are apparently happily weathering the future together — hockey-playing children and all.