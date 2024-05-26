Marvel Resurrected Ultron In A New Avengers Film - But You Likely Never Saw It

Despite him being an enduring threat on the pages of Marvel Comics, Ultron (James Spader) doesn't boast an impressive Marvel Cinematic Universe track record. The villain notably battles the Avengers in the aptly-titled "Avengers: Age of Ultron," but comes up short. He then disappears from the main franchise timeline, with an alternate version going on to become the ultimate villain of the "What If...?" animated series — for good reason. As it turns out, the big screen Ultron has been resurrected, in a new Avengers-centric film no less, but few have actually seen it.

On the Disney Cruise Line, Disney Wish, Marvel fans can visit Worlds of Marvel: a cinematic dining experience featuring a live-action short film, "Avengers: Quantum Encounter." As Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) give a presentation about Pym Tech to passengers, Captain America (Anthony Mackie, who has strangely been absent from the MCU for some time), Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and later Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) arrive to stop an incoming threat. The threat in question is Ultron (Ross Marquand) himself, along with hordes of his mechanical minions. Thankfully, the heroes are able to stop him from taking and using the experimental Quantum Core.

Though it's cool to see Ultron return to the MCU forefront, not only is this an incredibly niche way to bring him back that isn't very accessible for most fans, but "Quantum Encounter" isn't even technically MCU canon.