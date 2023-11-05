Where Is Captain America? Marvel Rumor Explains Anthony Mackie's MCU Absence

It's only been two years in real-world time since Marvel released "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" on Disney+, which means that it's only been two years in real-world time since we got a full-fledged adventure from the latest Captain America, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie). Despite this seemingly small window, the Marvel Cinematic Universe features more than 20 other films and television shows than it did in April 2021. It's a staggering feat of production on Marvel's part but it does beg the question ... where is Cap? Is he taking a super snooze? Why did Marvel wrap up "Avengers: Endgame" with Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) passing on the shield if Marvel didn't feel like using the person who got the shield next?

Well, the rumor is that the new Captain America's absence is intentional. As Hollywood insider @CanWeGetSomeToast wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "'Where is Captain America in the MCU?' The answer to that question can be found in ['Captain America: Brave New World'] ... To put it simply, he's been benched. President Ross thinks Sam's time as Captain America is better suited for publicity, while Sam knows he's meant to be in the field. And that is just the tip of the iceberg to their conflict..."

"Brave New World," the upcoming fourth "Captain America" film, is currently set to release on July 26, 2024.