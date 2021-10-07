The Real Reason Ultron Is The Ultimate Villain In What If...?

As comic book fans know, Ultron's place in the Marvel universe is one that deserves much more than just one movie — and the "What If...?" creators recognized this.

"Ultron is a huge character in the comics and while Age of Ultron was a lot of fun, he just got one movie where Thanos gets a whole series," said head writer AC Bradley, speaking to EW. "So we wanted to give him his due and show the actual pure terror of this horrific A.I. that was created from a place of altruism and arrogance and see what he would actually do if unleashed. And because we now have the Infinity Stones and the multiverse to play with, it gets more and more horrific. And we got to show the human side of that tragedy and focus using both Clint and Natasha and their relationship. I love those two characters so getting to see them up close and personal, and how they interact with each other was a blast to write and work with."

Director Bryan Andrews told EW that having Infinity Ultron play a major role in "What If...?" was one of the first things the creative team got behind. "Way, way early on, even before we started breaking story and figuring out what was even going to be in the first season, the notion of having something where possibly Ultron won in some capacity was always kicking around," he said.

Judging by the fan response to the final episode, it's a decision that definitely paid off.