House Of The Dragon Season 2 Appears Set To Feature The Infamous Blood And Cheese Arc

Note: This article contains spoilers for "House Of The Dragon" Season 2 and "A Song Of Ice And Fire."

While the HBO series "Game of Thrones" came to an end after eight seasons, there were still many stories left to tell in the show's universe. Adapted from the "A Song Of Ice And Fire" book series, written by George R.R. Martin, the show picked up its own fans, as well as fans of the books.

Both sets of fans were excited to learn that HBO would be returning to the world established by the books and series with "House Of The Dragon." The prequel show follows a new set of characters, with a cast that includes Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Paddy Considine, Emma D'Arcy, and Sonoya Mizuno.

Many fans of the books have been curious to know which of the storylines would make it onto the show and what form they would take. As the show's second season approaches, the writers have confirmed that one key storyline, the Blood and Cheese arc, will be making the jump from page to screen. Here's what they had to say.