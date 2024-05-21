A Young Sheldon Speech About George Is Hard To Watch

Season 7's "Funeral" is by far the saddest episode of "Young Sheldon." The aptly titled thirteenth installment of the series' final season centers around the Cooper family as they come together with their friends and neighbors to memorialize George (Lance Barber). Although "The Big Bang Theory" fans always knew this storyline was coming ("Young Sheldon" bosses have had George's death planned out since Season 1), it doesn't make it any less of an emotional blow.

First to speak at George's funeral is Georgie (Montana Jordan), who shares how grateful he is to his dad for always supporting him unconditionally. George's wife Mary (Zoe Perry) then takes her turn, but she breaks down sobbing midway through her eulogy, so her mom Connie (Annie Potts) takes over. Viewers who thought the episode couldn't get any more affecting after Mary's emotional speech were sorely mistaken; watching Connie pay tribute to George is truly hard to watch.

Connie famously disapproves of George in "Young Sheldon," calling him out for being a bad father, husband, and son-in-law over the years. While it was clear to viewers that she is overly critical at times, there are very few tender moments between the two, and it genuinely seems like she's not his biggest fan. However, at the funeral, she shares her true feelings about George — and it is heartbreaking. Fighting back tears, Connie says, "I wasn't always a big supporter of George and Mary being an item ... [but] George only had eyes for Mary ... and over the years, he surely earned my respect. He was a good man and I will always be proud to call him my son." Pass the tissues, please.