Young Sheldon Season 7: The Tragic George Funeral Twist, Explained

"Young Sheldon" Season 7, Episode 13 lives up to its promise to be the saddest episode of the entire series. "Funeral" is just one big emotional tribute to Lance Barber's character George, who dies at the end of Episode 12, "A New Home and a Traditional Texas Torture." In the penultimate episode of the sitcom, viewers are plunged into the aftermath of that tragic event where they get to witness how each character deals with their grief.

Titular genius Sheldon (Iain Armitage) looks to his favorite franchise "Star Trek" to help heal his heartbreak, but he only ends up replaying his last moments with his dad over and over again in his head wondering what he could have done differently. Viewers actually get to see into Sheldon's imagination a few times in the episode, including at George's funeral, when he appears to deliver the perfect eulogy.

Sheldon delivers a heartfelt speech where he tells everyone in the church how much he loves his dad. Only, the speech didn't happen exactly like that — there's a twist that nobody saw coming. It was all inside Sheldon's head. "I wish I could tell you I said all those things, but I didn't," Sheldon (Jim Parsons) admits in a voiceover after the speech. But what he says next is him paying tribute to his dad in his own way, just decades later. "For a long time, I focused on my father's shortcomings. Now that I'm his age and have kids of my own, I realize he was just a person doing the best he could, and he did a lot. I didn't say it at his funeral, but I can say it now. I loved my father. I will miss him forever," he says.