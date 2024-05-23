Wolverine's Best Marvel Love Affair Isn't With Morph - It Was With Hercules

One of the most shipped romances in the "X-Men '97" animated series is between two iconic team members, Wolverine and Morph. But while the shapeshifting mutant shares an unrequited love for their fellow hero, Wolverine doesn't appear interested in igniting a romance with his friend.

The epic Season 1 finale of "X-Men '97" features Morph transforming into Jean Grey to comfort Logan as he recovers from grave injuries suffered at the hands of Magneto, and it's clear the younger mutant clearly has a romantic interest in Wolverine. This was confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) where former showrunner Beau DeMayo was quick to admit that Morph confessed their own feelings for their teammate while in disguise. But as surprising as this moment is, a Morph/Logan romance wouldn't be the long-lived hero's most unexpected pairing as the best love affair involving a Wolverine was with the mighty Hercules.

In "X-Treme X-Men" (by Greg Pak, Stephen Segovia, Dennis Crisostomo, Jessica Kholinne, and VC's Joe Sabino), a team of multiversal mutants assemble to take on several mega-powered versions of Charles Xavier from across space and time. The oddball roster includes Dazzler from Earth-616 (Marvel's primary reality), Emmeline Frost-Summers (a variant of Emma Frost who has god-like powers), a teenaged version of Nightcrawler named Kurt Waggoner, a variant of Charles Xavier who is a floating head, and General James Howlett of Earth-12025, one of the many versions of Wolverine, only this time with deity-crafted Adamantine-coated bones. Later in the series, the team meets the bashful son of Zeus, the Hercules from Wolverine's reality. Soon after, the demi-god and General James Howlett reveal they share more than just the battlefield — they are actually lovers.