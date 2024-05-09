Exclusive X-Men Preview Reveals Marvel's Most Dangerous Wolverine

Five different Wolverines from across the Multiverse have banded together to stop the rise of Onslaught, the incredibly powerful entity created from a combination of Magneto and Professor X's psyches. However, what started as a team-up has morphed into betrayal. In Looper's exclusive preview of "Weapon X-Men" #4, Old Man Logan reveals himself as one of the most dangerous Wolverines in any reality by taking down his teammates under the orders of the dangerous psionic entity.

In "Weapon X-Men" (by Christos Gage, Yildiray Cinar, Nolan Woodard, and VC's Clayton Cowles), a variant of Jean Grey's Phoenix has assembled Wolverines from across space and time — including Old Man Logan, Weapon X, Earth X's Wolverine, Zombie Wolverine, and a newly introduced Wolverine with an extremely tragic origin in Jane Howlett – to stop the rise of Onslaught. Their adventures have taken them across different timelines, including the world of "Marvel Zombies," and now they're heading to another classic Marvel storyline's location: Old Man Logan's home reality.

The team's most recent encounter with Onslaught (who may soon appear in the "X-Men '97" animated series) led the villain to make an offer Old Man Logan couldn't refuse: take out his teammates, and he will be transported back in time and given the chance to undo his biggest mistake: killing his fellow X-Men. For Old Man Logan, the chance to reverse his greatest tragedy is too enticing to reject, and our preview shows the dangerous after he takes out the other clawed heroes and handing them over to Onslaught.