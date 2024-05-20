Fired X-Men '97 Creator Beau DeMayo's Season 2 Involvement Might Worry Fans

After sticking the superhero landing in its finale, all eyes are on '"X-Men '97" to return with the same incredible standard in its 2nd season. Capturing that Storm-created lightning in a bottle again will undoubtedly be a difficult job though, particularly since head writer and showrunner Beau DeMayo only has limited input. Prior to the "X-Men '97" premiere, Marvel fired DeMayo after reportedly being difficult to work with during the project's development. Moving forward, DeMayo's involvement will not be as extensive as fans would like.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), DeMayo revealed, "I did write a lot of Season 2, however, unlike Season 1, I will not be heavily involved or leading production, cast records, design, editorial, post, music, etc., nor doing any production rewrites as it relates to the creative vision of the show."

Given how incredible the 1st season is, the hope is that Marvel Studios will try to keep that standard of mutant melodrama and brilliant writing that had "X-Men '97" Season 1 drop some of the best quotes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in ages. Thankfully, Brad Winderbaum, Marvel's head of streaming, also had some comments to share about the X-Men's future. While the series might take some time to return, the results will be worth the wait.