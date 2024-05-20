Young Sheldon Season 7 Cut Two Major Things From George Sr.'s Funeral

The "Young Sheldon" finale devastated fans, and that grief was primarily caused by George Sr.'s (Lance Barber) funeral. The Cooper family patriarch's death is the "Young Sheldon" moment everyone was dreading from the start of the series, and his send-off was an emotional affair. However, the funeral scenes almost contained more moments of humor to counteract the misery.

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, "Young Sheldon" showrunner Steve Holland revealed that two running jokes were left on the chopping block. The first involved Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy's (Emily Osment) baby crying throughout the funeral. The second, meanwhile, entailed Sheldon's (Iain Armitage) professors trying to distract the mighty little man with his favorite thing — science.

Holland explained that the cuts made for a better episode in the end, as the creators felt it was better to focus the story on Sheldon's point of view. That said, the decision to favor emotion over humor in the "Young Sheldon" finale was a big decision to make.