Why You Don't See Young Sheldon's Dr. John Sturgis On The Big Bang Theory

Despite being a significant part of Sheldon Cooper's (Iain Armitage) life during his younger years, Dr. John Sturgis (Wallace Shawn) isn't mentioned on "The Big Bang Theory." While it can be argued that his absence is one of the "Big Bang Theory" plot holes caused by "Young Sheldon," there's a perfectly understandable reason for it.

"[We] didn't realize how big a part of this show Sturgis was going to be. That's the honest answer," "Young Sheldon" co-creator Steve Holland told TVLine. "The in-universe answer is that Sheldon is still a little hyper-focused. It's not that Dr. Sturgis isn't a big part of his life, but it was three years of his life, and he has gone on to work with Stephen Hawking and other big people ... but I do think Dr. Sturgis is an important [figure] in his life."

Of course, the "Young Sheldon" finale confirms that later in his adult life, Sheldon eventually recognizes Sturgis was a big part of his life. With that in mind, let's look at how the show puts some of those "Big Bang Theory" questions to rest.