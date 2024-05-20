Why You Don't See Young Sheldon's Dr. John Sturgis On The Big Bang Theory
Despite being a significant part of Sheldon Cooper's (Iain Armitage) life during his younger years, Dr. John Sturgis (Wallace Shawn) isn't mentioned on "The Big Bang Theory." While it can be argued that his absence is one of the "Big Bang Theory" plot holes caused by "Young Sheldon," there's a perfectly understandable reason for it.
"[We] didn't realize how big a part of this show Sturgis was going to be. That's the honest answer," "Young Sheldon" co-creator Steve Holland told TVLine. "The in-universe answer is that Sheldon is still a little hyper-focused. It's not that Dr. Sturgis isn't a big part of his life, but it was three years of his life, and he has gone on to work with Stephen Hawking and other big people ... but I do think Dr. Sturgis is an important [figure] in his life."
Of course, the "Young Sheldon" finale confirms that later in his adult life, Sheldon eventually recognizes Sturgis was a big part of his life. With that in mind, let's look at how the show puts some of those "Big Bang Theory" questions to rest.
Young Sheldon clears up Dr. Sturgis' absence from The Big Bang Theory
The two-part finale of "Young Sheldon" sees Jim Parsons return as the adult version of the character, years after the events of the parent series. During the "Memoir" episode, it's revealed that the events shown on "Young Sheldon" are a documentation of his childhood, and he intends to publish his story.
Similarly, "Young Sheldon" solves the "Big Bang Theory" plot hole about George Sr. (Lance Barber). Adult Sheldon used to tell people that his dad was a heavy drinker and adulterer, but the prequel series shows that he was a good parent. The finale also sees Sheldon admit that he previously only focused on his old man's shortcomings, but now that he's older and wiser, he's able to look back at his childhood more clearly.
At its core, "Young Sheldon" is about a wiser man revisiting his formative years with a more insightful and reflective eye. It explains why he overlooked Sturgis' influence on his childhood and didn't give his father the credit he deserved before. The finale shows that Sheldon has grown as a person, and he's learned how to appreciate his family, friends, and loved ones more than he did on "The Big Bang Theory."
For more information about the character, read about what happened to Dr. Sturgis on "Young Sheldon."