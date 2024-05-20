Prime Video's Fallout Has Scored A Huge First For A Non-Netflix Series

Netflix was the first major player on the streaming block, giving it a head start in the industry. To date, the company has some 270 million subscribers around the world. Globally, that makes Netflix the streaming service with the most subscribers. Because of the number of viewers attached to the service, it's natural that its high-profile projects are typically the only ones that amass over 2-billion minutes watched over several weeks.

Prime Video, however, isn't far behind, as the streaming service had 200 million subscribers in 2021. Since then, the company hasn't reported how many subscribers it has. It is, however, fair to assume that the number has only grown, perhaps to the same level as the industry leader, which is probably why "Fallout" is able to hit Netflix-level viewing numbers. While the streaming wars continue to wage on, Amazon must no doubt be pleased that "Fallout" is making consistent waves.

Right now, we're in a golden age of video game adaptations, with "The Last of Us" and "Twisted Metal" emerging as hits. That, plus the success of "Fallout," continues to solidify that video game adaptations can be immensely popular if done right. With the upcoming second season of "Fallout," fans can expect the debut of Deathclaws, confirming that the show's creatives are going deep into franchise lore. The success of the program also shows that Amazon's streaming service is quickly becoming a major competitor to Netflix, but at this point, unlike the original streamer which has tons of spots on Nielsen's most-watched lists, Prime Video has just one project: "Fallout."