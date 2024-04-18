Fallout Officially Confirmed When We'll See Deathclaws In Live Action

It only took a few days for the world to fall in love with the wasteland, Vaults, and everything in between. And it's no surprise given that, based on what Rotten Tomatoes critics are saying, "Fallout" is thoroughly worth watching, with Amazon Prime's stunning adaptation of the beloved video game series checking plenty of boxes for fans by squeezing in essential ingredients from the world they've been spending time in since 1997 while telling its own story set within it.

Even with all the winks to die-hard viewers, though, one element missing from Season 1 is deathclaws, genetically modified creatures developed by the military to replace humans in battle. Unsurprisingly, things don't go according to plan, and they now roam free as towering horned behemoths that are absolute nightmares to kill in the video game franchise. Thankfully, co-showrunner Graham Wagner has made assurances that the monstrous locals will be making an appearance in Season 2.

"We wanted to get Deathclaws, but we didn't want to just throw it away. It's such a monumental piece," he admitted to TheWrap. "We want to save some [sic] something for Season 2 to be able to do it properly, not just added [sic] on to the massive world[-]building we had to do already in Season 1. So [for] Season 2, we're very excited to finally tackle one of the most iconic elements of the games."